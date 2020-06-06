LATYA TAYLOR
LATYA REDDITT TAYLOR  
Transititioned into eternal rest on Wednsday, May 27, 2020. Survived by her husband, Rev. Kevin C. Taylor of Washington, DC; daughter, Kennedy C. Taylor and mother, Margaret Redditt of Rochester, NY; four siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Services Monday, June 8, Ebenzeer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Rd., Ft. Washington, MD. Live viewing at 10 a.m. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. (www.lifestream.tv/ebenezer-live); Wednesday, June 10, at D.M. Williams Funeral Home, 2793 Culver Rd., Rochester, N Y, Viewing 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Private family interment Friday, June 11 in Rochester, NY.


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ebenzeer AME Church
JUN
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Ebenzeer AME Church
JUN
10
Viewing
11:00 - 07:00 PM
D.M. Williams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 829-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
