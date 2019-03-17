Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAUFEY DOWNEY. View Sign



LAUFEY ARNADOTTIR DOWNEY (Age 92)

On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, our beloved mother, Amma (grandmother) and Amma Laufey (great-grandmother) passed away. Laufey, a resident of Reston, was born in Reykjavik, Iceland in 1926. She emigrated to the United States after WWII and became a citizen in 1951. Laufey's large and loving family was the center of her life. She enjoyed travelling and spending time at her pastoral farm in Greene County, VA. She touched thousands of lives during her remarkable 92 years and was our adored Matriarch. She is survived by seven children, 23 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren, as well as her family in Iceland. Laufey was a founding member and past President of the Icelandic Association of Washington, DC. She served as a Docent at the National Archives in Washington, DC (1980-1987). Her life was filled with service and volunteerism for many organizations. Laufey is preceded in death by her husband, William G. Downey Jr. A celebration of her life will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. Please visit On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, our beloved mother, Amma (grandmother) and Amma Laufey (great-grandmother) passed away. Laufey, a resident of Reston, was born in Reykjavik, Iceland in 1926. She emigrated to the United States after WWII and became a citizen in 1951. Laufey's large and loving family was the center of her life. She enjoyed travelling and spending time at her pastoral farm in Greene County, VA. She touched thousands of lives during her remarkable 92 years and was our adored Matriarch. She is survived by seven children, 23 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren, as well as her family in Iceland. Laufey was a founding member and past President of the Icelandic Association of Washington, DC. She served as a Docent at the National Archives in Washington, DC (1980-1987). Her life was filled with service and volunteerism for many organizations. Laufey is preceded in death by her husband, William G. Downey Jr. A celebration of her life will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. Please visit www.fmfh.com for a complete obituary and service updates.

Funeral Home Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.

9902 Braddock Road

Fairfax , VA 22032

(703) 425-9702 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close