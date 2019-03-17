LAUFEY ARNADOTTIR DOWNEY
(Age 92)
On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, our beloved mother, Amma (grandmother) and Amma Laufey (great-grandmother) passed away. Laufey, a resident of Reston, was born in Reykjavik, Iceland in 1926. She emigrated to the United States after WWII and became a citizen in 1951. Laufey's large and loving family was the center of her life. She enjoyed travelling and spending time at her pastoral farm in Greene County, VA. She touched thousands of lives during her remarkable 92 years and was our adored Matriarch. She is survived by seven children, 23 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren, as well as her family in Iceland. Laufey was a founding member and past President of the Icelandic Association of Washington, DC. She served as a Docent at the National Archives in Washington, DC (1980-1987). Her life was filled with service and volunteerism for many organizations. Laufey is preceded in death by her husband, William G. Downey Jr. A celebration of her life will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. Please visit www.fmfh.com
for a complete obituary and service updates.