1/
LAURA BURNS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAURA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LAURA BURNS (BEARDALL)  
Laura Burns (Beardall), 44 of Gaithersburg, MD died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Andrew M. Beardall; mother of Parker W. Remick; sister of Amy; daughter of Christine and the late Thomas Burns. She will also be remembered by numerous relatives and friends. Graveside services and interment will be held at All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD. Laura's favorite animal was elephants. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, https://www.elephants.com. Please view and sign the family guestbook at:www.DeVolFuneralHome.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved