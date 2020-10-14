LAURA BURNS (BEARDALL)
Laura Burns (Beardall), 44 of Gaithersburg, MD died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Andrew M. Beardall; mother of Parker W. Remick; sister of Amy; daughter of Christine and the late Thomas Burns. She will also be remembered by numerous relatives and friends. Graveside services and interment will be held at All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD. Laura's favorite animal was elephants. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, https://www.elephants.com
