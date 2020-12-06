LAURA ELLEN CROCKETT
On Saturday, November 28, 2020, Laura Ellen (Gundelfinger) Crockett, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 86. Laura was born on October 11, 1934 in Wellston, Ohio to Carl and Katherine Gundelfinger. She married Thompson S. Crockett on April 23, 1955, and together they raised two sons, Tom and Tim, and a daughter, Lori. The couple resided in Ohio, Kansas, Michigan, Germany, and Florida, before moving to Northern Virginia in the early 1960s. They spent the remainder of their days in Fairfax and Manassas, VA. After raising her children, Laura volunteered at American Red Cross, worked as a government security administrator, and helped her husband with his police management consulting business. She enjoyed painting, traveling, supporting the Washington Football Team, and singing in the choir and serving as a deacon at McLean Baptist Church, where she and her husband were baptized in 1993. Laura will be remembered fondly by family and friends for her optimism, affability, playfulness, and ability to make anyone smile. She never took herself too seriously and often laughed to the point of tears. She made an impact on countless lives and will be dearly missed.Laura was preceded in death by her father and mother, Carl and Katherine; her brother, Dale; and her beloved husband, Thompson. She is survived by son Thompson S. Crockett and wife Kelly Leigh Crockett of Ahoskie, NC; son Timothy D. Crockett and wife Karen Godfresen of Berkeley, CA; and daughter Lori Crockett of Fairfax, VA. She was a loving and devoted grandmother to Sierra Hoffman, Tess Crockett, Holly Blowe, Kasey Blowe, and Dylan Blowe and recently welcomed her first great grandchild Bauer Nance in December 2019. No services are scheduled at the current time. The family requests donations be made in Laura's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org/ContributetoAFA/makedonation.html
