Laura Jean Evans
(Age 86)
Peacefully passed on March 12, 2019. She is lovingly remembered by her three children, Edward, Linda and Charles, as well as her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greenbelt Baptist Church, 101 Greenhill Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770. Reception after family only. At a later date Laura's remains will join those of her husband, Edward "Larry" Evans, Jr., at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family asked the donations be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org
