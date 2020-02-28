

LAURA CYNTHIA SUTHERLAND GIBIAN

"Peg" (Age 102)



Peg Gibian died peacefully in her Friends House apartment on February 3, 2020. Peg and Tom Gibian came to Sandy Spring, MD in 1963, and put down deep roots in the community. Peg made Pen-y-bryn a welcoming home for children, grandchildren, cousins and friends. Peg's marriage to Tom spanned 66 years and thousands of miles, until his death in 2015. Peg leaves her four children, their families, and many relations and friends.

A Quaker Memorial Meeting for Peg will be held at 2 p.m. on April 4 at the Sandy Spring Friends Meetinghouose, 17715 Meetinghouse Road, Sandy Spring, MD.