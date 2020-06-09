Laura Barbara Gracia (Age 88)
On Monday, June 1, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved mother of Joseph R Gracia (Andrea Harris), Nick Gracia (Lynda Davis), Laura A Phenicie (Leo Phenicie) and Mary Ellen Fillah (Fred Fillah); foster mother of Gisela Encarnacao and Eleanor H Elliott; grandmother of Nick Gracia Jr., Terence Gracia, Casandra Gracia, Katie Zavala, Sam Gracia, Leah Phenicie, Leo Phenicie, Fred Fillah, Jack Fillah and George Fillah; great-grandmother of Alison Zavala and nine others. Also survived by sisters Delores Abdow and Adelina Warren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Interment private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. See more at www.collinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 9, 2020.