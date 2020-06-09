LAURA GRACIA
Laura Barbara Gracia (Age 88)  
On Monday, June 1, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved mother of Joseph R Gracia (Andrea Harris), Nick Gracia (Lynda Davis), Laura A Phenicie (Leo Phenicie) and Mary Ellen Fillah (Fred Fillah); foster mother of Gisela Encarnacao and Eleanor H Elliott; grandmother of Nick Gracia Jr., Terence Gracia, Casandra Gracia, Katie Zavala, Sam Gracia, Leah Phenicie, Leo Phenicie, Fred Fillah, Jack Fillah and George Fillah; great-grandmother of Alison Zavala and nine others. Also survived by sisters Delores Abdow and Adelina Warren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Interment private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. See more at www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
