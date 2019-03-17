LAURA HOLLIS

Laura Dawn Hollis  
(Age 63)  

On Thursday, March 7, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of Wm Stephen (Moose) Hollis; mother of Hayley and Hillary Hollis; daughter of the late David and Delores Rogerson; sister of David L. Rogerson and Lisa M. Nelson. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Wednesday, March 20, 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, on Thursday, March 21, at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, 4200 Harewood Road, NE, Washington, DC 20017.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 17, 2019
