

Laura Mae Hunter



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Laura Mae Hunter. Born on November 14, 1925, she was a native Washingtonian born to Charles Howard and Agnes Doyle. She raised her children in Arlington, VA eventually spending her later years in Falls Church, VA. She lived a full life of 93 years finding love in her animals, her senior club and the comfort of spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Charles "Hez" Howard and Robert "Bobby" Howard, her husband, Robert Hunter, Sr, and her daughter, Laura Hunter. She is survived by her son, Robert Hunter, Jr and his wife, Geaquelina Hunter, four grandchildren, James Hunter, Michelle Parrino, Angela Hunter, and Shannon Castleberry, 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She died peacefully at her home on February 14, 2019.