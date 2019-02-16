Laura Mae Hunter
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Laura Mae Hunter. Born on November 14, 1925, she was a native Washingtonian born to Charles Howard and Agnes Doyle. She raised her children in Arlington, VA eventually spending her later years in Falls Church, VA. She lived a full life of 93 years finding love in her animals, her senior club and the comfort of spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Charles "Hez" Howard and Robert "Bobby" Howard, her husband, Robert Hunter, Sr, and her daughter, Laura Hunter. She is survived by her son, Robert Hunter, Jr and his wife, Geaquelina Hunter, four grandchildren, James Hunter, Michelle Parrino, Angela Hunter, and Shannon Castleberry, 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She died peacefully at her home on February 14, 2019.
Services will be held at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 3305 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, VA 22041 on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington https://www.awla.org
/