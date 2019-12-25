The Washington Post

LAURA JOHNSON

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Philip the Evangelist Episcopal Church
2001-14th St SE
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip the Evangelist Episcopal Church
2001-14th St SE
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers


Laura Esther Johnson

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She is survived by her two daughters, Emma Johnson-Bakare (Akin) and Viola Johnson-Robinson (James); five grandchildren, Modupe, OluBunmi and Bayo Bakare, Veronica Johnson and Kristin Robinson; a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Johnson will lie in state at St. Philip the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 2001-14th St., SE on Friday, December 27 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 25, 2019
