Laura Esther Johnson
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She is survived by her two daughters, Emma Johnson-Bakare (Akin) and Viola Johnson-Robinson (James); five grandchildren, Modupe, OluBunmi and Bayo Bakare, Veronica Johnson and Kristin Robinson; a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Johnson will lie in state at St. Philip the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 2001-14th St., SE on Friday, December 27 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.