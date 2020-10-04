1/1
LAURA JONES
LAURA JANE JONES  
On Saturday, September 26, 2020 Laura Jane Jones of Bowie, Maryland entered into eternal life; loving mother of Michael Bostic, Ronica Jones, Chuck (Kimberly) Pope and Pamela (Theodore) Pope-Wright. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three brothers, two sisters, many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Jones and two children. Family will receive friends on Monday, October 5, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland. interment Harmony Memorial Park. Service will be livestreamed. www.wisemanfuneralhome.net  


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
