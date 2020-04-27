Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAURA LANCASTER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

RANDOLPH-LANCASTER Laura Beth Randolph-Lancaster August 1, 1957 - March 28, 2020 On March 28, 2020 Laura Beth Randolph Lancaster, affectionately known as "L.B." finished her journey and completed God's purpose for her here on Earth. Though gone too soon at age 62 from heart failure, the fullness and fierceness with which Laura lived her life belied her earthly years. Hers was an extraordinary life which she embraced with zeal and gratitude. Her life was filled with richness-the richness of a loving family, the richness of true friends and the richness of a storied career. Laura was the younger of two daughters born to the late Horace D. Randolph and the late Anna Wrenn Randolph. A native Washingtonian, she was a graduate of George Washington University and earned her J.D. (cum laude) from Georgetown Law School while also working full time. A gifted writer, Laura spent a large portion of her professional career as Senior Editor of Ebony Magazine where she was also creator and author of its "Sister Speak" column. She shared her immense talent in the pages of the articles she wrote giving a front row seat to its readers. Added to her professional accomplishments, she co-authored several books with Patti LaBelle including "Don't Block the Blessings" (recipient of the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work) and "Patti's Pearls" to note a few. Laura was a presence with a powerful spirit. Yet she had a tender soul and heart full of generosity. She embraced each of life's experiences with meaning, responsibility and appreciation for the opportunities given her. To echo a friend of Laura's "the world has lost a bright light." It was a light and life that will not only be long remembered but reflected in all who knew and loved her. Each time we look up to Heaven her spirit will twinkle at us reminding us of the beautiful memories we created and shared with her. Rest well Laura and be at peace. Until we meet again... Laura is survived by her sister, Susan Randolph Leonard (Robert); her uncle, LeRoy A. Hansley, Jr.; first cousins, L. O'Dell, ElRoy A. (Tony) Hansley (Kim), G. Nicole O'Dell Odim (Onuoha) and a rich tapestry of other cousins, relatives, godchildren, friends and colleagues. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be a private burial. A Memorial Service celebrating Laura's life will be held at a later date.Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be a private burial. A Memorial Service celebrating Laura's life will be held at a later date.

