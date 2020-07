Or Copy this URL to Share



LAURA DELORES PERRY MANLY

Known to all as "Sugar," peacefully passed away at Holy Cross Hospital on July 13, 2020 in Silver Spring, MD at the age of 93. Services will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020, Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. provided by Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store