

Laura Irma Marandino



Laura passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 at the age of 76 with her husband, and other family members, and friends at her side. She devoted her life to teaching languages (Spanish and ESL). During her 45 year worldwide career she engaged students at: Secondaria #1, Nuevo Laredo, Tamps. Mexico; Edmund Burke School, Washington, DC; Bangkok International School, Bangkok, Thailand; Sidwell Friends School, Washington, DC; International School of Beijing, Beijing, China; The Madeira School, McLean, VA; Maret School, Washington, DC; Hong Kong International School, Hong Kong, China; University Preparatory School, Seattle, WA; Archbishop Carroll High School, Washington, DC; Oakcrest School, McLean, VA.

Laura is survived by her loving husband, Gerard E. Marandino of Alexandria, VA, her brother, Carlos Acle, and Sisters Maria Eugenia Acle de Ortiz and Ana Cecelia Acle de Toscano all of Mexico City.

Her ashes will be interred in Mexico City at the Parroquia Nuestra Señora de la Esperanza church.