

Laura Ellen Montgomery



Passed away surrounded by close family and loved ones, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, four days past her 81st birthday, in Manassas, VA. She was born Laura Ellen Montgomery to Jennie Lee Ledford and Arthur Allen Montgomery on August 4, 1938 in Chattanooga, TN. Laura graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in American History and a Master of Arts in Sociology from the University of Maryland, where she was a member of the Mortar Board Society. Laura became a Unitarian Universalist as an adult and sang in the choir at every UU congregation where she regularly attended. She worked as a Health Statistician and Sociologist for over twenty years for the Department of Health and Human Services in the Division of Analysis and Epidemiology. But, we knew her as Mom, Sister, Aunt, Grandmama, Friend, Historian, Sociologist, Activist, and a guiding light to our family and so many friends as she ventured on her journey through this world. She marched in protests for social justice and was a member of the Women's Political Caucus.

She leaves behind three children, Marcy Boggess, Eric Boggess, and Janelle Stewart; two sisters, Lee Nichols, and Pamela Ledford; six grandchildren, Jessica Bosley, Kelly, Nathan, and Abigail Stewart, and Wills and Blake Boggess; as well as eight nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Land, Jennifer Voight, Rebecca Adam, Natilie and Aaron Land, Susanna Roberson, Laurie Baker, and Michelle Chini, as well as great nieces and nephews.

She will always be admired for her sharp intellect, deep insights into human nature, fiery solutions, unwavering courage, and generous compassion. She sang her way into so many hearts and lives. She danced joyously and lived her life passionately. She pursued excellence and challenged everyone she encountered to be their best selves.

Farewell, to our lovely, sweet, Laura. You were always one of a kind, but your legacy will live on. Everyone who had the privilege of knowing you will forever carry on your strength and resilience, your compassion and kindness, and the love you found in service to others.

A private Life Celebration will be held on October 6, 2019