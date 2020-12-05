1/1
LAURA MORROW
1955 - 2020
LAURA AMY MORROW  
Laura Amy Morrow, 65, of Poolesville, Md., passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020, at home. She was the loving wife and best friend to the late William Morrow, Jr. Born on July 13, 1955, in Asheville, N.C., she was the daughter to the late William David and Rebecca Jane (Warthen) Holder.For Amy, family was the most important thing in her life, beginning with her devotion to her late husband Bill. She loved spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren, and few things made her happier than gathering her children and grandchildren at her house for family birthdays and holiday celebrations.Amy is survived by her three children: Adrienne Morrow; William Morrow III and wife Melissa Sander; and Margaret Swensen and husband Eric. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Kyle Johnson, Katie Morrow, Caroline Johnson, Quinn Morrow and Stella Swensen. Additionally, Amy is survived by her first cousin, best friend and occasional partner in crime Laura Jean Lambert. She was preceded in death by one sister and five brothers. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the ASPCA. Arrangements were made by Hilton Funeral Home, Hiltonfh.com .

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 5, 2020.
Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
