Laura Quinnetta Norman

May 6, 1947 - September 27, 2017



It is now year two,

And sad to say but it is true,

More than ever missing you,

Still we must accept that God knew best,

That you needed your eternal rest,

With memories sometimes sad

and sometimes glad,

Still they are the best we ever had,

So, with resolve each day we press along,

Till we meet again in that heavenly home.

Always & Forever; Husband John,

Children, The Hayes and Norman Families