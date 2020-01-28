

Laura Alice Wheeler Pettit



On Saturday, January 25, 2020, Laura Alice Wheeler Pettit of Annapolis, MD passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Laura is survived by her children, Gwyn, Dylan, and Haley Pettit, former spouse, Steve Pettit, and nephews, Grant Wheeler, Braden Wheeler, and Brian Pettit. She is predeceased by her brother, Tim Wheeler, and parents Grant and Gwyneth Wheeler. Laura was born in Silver Spring, MD in 1955 and attended Northwood High School. She also graduated from University of Maryland with a degree in English and followed all terrapin sports. She loved spending time with her family at her cozy Annapolis cottage on the Chesapeake Bay. She was an avid reader, participated in monthly book clubs, loved all animals, and enjoyed walking along the bay with her dog, Bella.

A celebration of her life will be Friday, January 31 from 3 to 8 p.m. at 2600 McKendree Road, Glenwood, MD 21738.