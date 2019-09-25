

Laura Brundred Reed



Passed peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Rockville, MD at the age of 65.

Laura is survived by her son Christopher Reed and his wife Jenifer, and daughter Carroll Altshuler and her husband Andrew. She has two grandchildren, Reagan Elizabeth and Jackson Penn, and was happily expecting a new grandchild in October. She leaves behind her siblings Benjamin Brundred III (Marta), Judy Shniderman (Craig), and Jane Johnston (Gerald). Laura also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Carroll Brundred, and her sister Carroll Brundred.

A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, Laura requested donations be made to Food & Friends on her behalf.

Food & Friends

219 Riggs Road NE

Washington, DC 20011