LAURA SUE ROSENBERG
On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, LAURA SUE ROSENBERG of Potomac, MD. Beloved daughter of the late Alexander and Beatrice Rosenberg of Bethesda, MD. Beloved sister of Diane Rosenberg, Amy (Marc) Schaefer; cherished aunt of Jeffrey Scheifer, Lori Schaefer (Tom Skibinski), Steven Schaefer, and beloved fur babies, Scout and Tanner Rosenberg. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B'nai Tzedek Congregation, 10621 South Glen Rd., Potomac, MD 20854. Interment King David Cemetery, Falls Church, VA 22042. Family will be observing shiva at the residence of Diane Rosenberg starting Thursday, 7 p.m., Saturday 8:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to JSSA (www.jssa.org
) or Congregation B'nai Tzedek. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington contract.