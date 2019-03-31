LAURA BARLOW SPAID
On Monday, March 25, 2019, Laura Barlow Spaid, of Silver Spring, MD. Loving mother of Joseph "Joebeano", Melanie "Melmoo", Charles "Chuckerino", and Natalie "Maggie" Spaid; beloved daughter of Claudia (late Rodney) Hinton and William (Tuula) Barlow, Sr.; cherished sister of Patricia (Tim) Fields, William (Nicole) Barlow, Jr., Felicia (Paul) Barlow Clar and Kaija (Sean) Dallessandro. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and her former spouse Todd Spaid. Laura was a devoted full time loving mother, an animal lover and she loved her country music and scary movies. She had a great sense of humor and will be missed by all that knew her.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Salvation Army
at www.salvationarmyusa.org
.