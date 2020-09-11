LAURA TOBIN

Laura Dalley Tobin died peacefully on August 31, 2020, of complications from multiple sclerosis, an illness she managed for 38 years with grace, optimism, courage, and humor. Laura was born in Washington on December 5, 1952, to Lawrence C. Dalley, Jr. and Agnes Dunn Dalley. She attended The Potomac School and The Madeira School where she was an outstanding athlete featured in Sports Illustrated's "Faces in the Crowd" series. After graduating from Wheaton College in Norton, MA, Laura directed the organization established in Washington to support the families of the 52 American hostages being held captive in Iran. In 1982, she married James Tobin and moved to Princeton, NJ. They later lived in London and New York City before returning to Washington in 2018. Laura was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband, her children James and Lydia both of New York, her mother Agnes Dalley Burch of Skillman, NJ, her brothers Lawrence Dalley III of Francestown, NH, and Richard Dalley of Lambertville, NJ, and her sister Sarah Shannon of Wilmington, NC. Due to the pandemic, no public services are scheduled at this time.