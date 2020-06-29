LAURA TWINE

Laura Thomas Twine (Age 97)
Of Upper Marlboro, MD., entered heaven on June 17, 2020. Daughter of Maggie and Leonard Thomas; sister to Ella Little and Cora Selby who all predeceased her. Laura's husband, Edward A. Twine, Sr, sons, Edward Jr., Raymond and daughter, Vernelle Dennis also predeceased her. Left to mourn are her daughter, Victoria (Alfred) Weaver, nine grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, along with wonderful relatives and friends. Mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2020 St. Joseph Dr., Largo, MD, on Wednesday, July 1, at 11 a.m. Mass will be streamed on St. Joseph Catholic Church-Largo Facebook page. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit JB Jenkins Funeral Home to sign the guestbook. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 29, 2020.