LAURA TWINE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LAURA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Laura Thomas Twine (Age 97)  
Of Upper Marlboro, MD., entered heaven on June 17, 2020. Daughter of Maggie and Leonard Thomas; sister to Ella Little and Cora Selby who all predeceased her. Laura's husband, Edward A. Twine, Sr, sons, Edward Jr., Raymond and daughter, Vernelle Dennis also predeceased her. Left to mourn are her daughter, Victoria (Alfred) Weaver, nine grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, along with wonderful relatives and friends. Mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2020 St. Joseph Dr., Largo, MD, on Wednesday, July 1, at 11 a.m. Mass will be streamed on St. Joseph Catholic Church-Largo Facebook page. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit JB Jenkins Funeral Home to sign the guestbook. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved