

Laure Cousineau

Laure Cousineau, age 44, died at home in Silver Spring, MD, September 28, 2020. Born October 2, 1975 in Paris France, Laure was adopted by Pierre and Laura Carpentier, and after spending her early years in Paris she and her parents settled in Lake Forest, IL. Laure graduated from Connecticut College in 1997 and completed her graduate work in Marketing at Johns Hopkins. In 2004, she married Matthew Cousineau whom she had met at Connecticut College. Her career was highlighted by positions at Baker & McKenzie and Deloitte. While at Baker, she relocated her family to Paris for three years. She delighted in watching her children learn French and in sharing her love of French culture with them. She brought so much joy to her family, friends and colleagues who will remember her generosity, kindness, and sense of humor. Laure was also admired by many for her strength and courage after her cancer diagnosis in 2015. Survivors include her husband Matthew, and their three children Charlotte, Sophie and Sebastien. A celebration of life will take place when it is safe to do so.



