LAUREL ANN STONE
On Tuesday, February 11, 2020 of Clifton, VA. Beloved wife of Charles P. Stone; mother of Emily C. and Tom R. Stone; sister of David (Katrina), Steve (Debbie) and Joseph (Linda) Huttie and Madonna Melvin (Bryan), Sharon Emerald (Doug) and Denise Silver (Roger); also survived by 20 nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6720 Union Mill Rd., Clifton, VA on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.