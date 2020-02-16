The Washington Post

LAUREL STONE (1960 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy to Laurels family, from the William..."
    - Julia Marshall
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
6720 Union Mill Rd.,
Clifton, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

LAUREL ANN STONE  

On Tuesday, February 11, 2020 of Clifton, VA. Beloved wife of Charles P. Stone; mother of Emily C. and Tom R. Stone; sister of David (Katrina), Steve (Debbie) and Joseph (Linda) Huttie and Madonna Melvin (Bryan), Sharon Emerald (Doug) and Denise Silver (Roger); also survived by 20 nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6720 Union Mill Rd., Clifton, VA on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.