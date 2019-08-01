LAUREN PAULEY MARCHETTI
On Saturday, July 27, 2019, Lauren Pauley Marchetti, age 39, of Rockville, MD passed away. Lauren was the beloved wife of Dan Marchetti and incredible mother of Julia (10) and Katelyn (8) Marchetti of Rockville, MD. Lauren was born on March 25, 1980 to Barbara and Darrell Pauley of Gaithersburg, MD. A lifelong resident of the Gaithersburg/Rockville area, Lauren attended Gaithersburg High School where she made many enduring friendships and met her future husband Dan. After graduating from high school, she attended James Madison University majoring in finance and accounting. Following her 2002 graduation from James Madison, she became a Certified Public Accountant and was employed as an auditor for KPMG. In 2004 she joined Marriott International and worked with the Financial Reporting and Analysis team at Marriott for 12 years and was currently a Senior Manager with the Global Financial Business Partner Team. Lauren was regarded as a valued team member, mentor and loyal friend to her coworkers. Although she maintained an active professional life, she was committed to spending quality time with Dan and their cherished daughters. Lauren had unforgettable sparkling blue eyes and a radiant personality but will be remembered more for her kind heart and generous nature. Friends and family will be be received Friday, August 2, 2019 at the DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 9008 Rosemont Drive, Gaithersburg, MD. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Breast Cancer
Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 ([email protected]
), or to the Girl Scouts of America, GSUSA Fundraising, P.O. Box 5046, New York, NY 10087-5046 (www.girlscouts.org
