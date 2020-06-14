LAUREN SOKOLSKI
LAUREN SOKOLSKI, at 58 owing to breast cancer, on Saturday, June 6, 2020; beloved life-partner of Kevin Tucker, of Rockville, MD; wonderful daughter of Alan Sokolski, devoted sister of Lynn Sokolski (Bentley R. Noland) and loving aunt of Samantha Noland, Silver Spring, MD. Interment occurred at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD., this past Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Breast Cancer Coalition. This remarkable woman was very special to many and her beautiful spirit will be greatly missed.


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
