

Laurence Everett Johnson

and

Judith Southworth Johnson



On December 18, 2018 Judith "Judy" Southworth Johnson, of Pasadena, California passed. Captain Laurence "Larry" Everett Johnson, loving husband for forty four years to Judy, from Weston, Massachusetts, passed May 21, 2019. They both had suffered from rare forms of dementia for the past several years. They were the loving parents to their surviving children Laura Fiacco, Margaret Gillard, and Kathryn Kohl. Larry is survived by his older brother Frederick "Rick" Johnson. Larry and Judy are survived by six lovely grandchildren: Matthew Fiacco, Ellie Gillard, Henry Gillard, Penny Kohl, Abby Kohl, and Gus Kohl.

Judy and Larry met on a blind date set up by friends in California while Larry was stationed there and married two years later. Larry, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, was a P-3 pilot for the US Navy for much of his career, and served his country for a total of twenty seven years. He was deployed all over the world during the Cold War. Judy and Larry lived and raised their children in California, Rhode Island, Florida, and Virginia. Larry was deployed in Turkey, Spain, Italy, the Philippines, Iceland, Maine, and Portugal. Judy, a history lover, was a docent at George Washington's Mount Vernon Estate for several years. After they retired, they built their dream home in the Northern Neck of Virginia and lived on the water for a few happy years before they became ill.

A celebration of their lives will take place at the United States Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Maryland on November 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.