Laurence Edward Carter (Age 82)
Deacon, Laurence Edward Carter, transitioned peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his home in Tallahassee Fl. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 51 years, Cynthia Simmons Carter. He is also survived by daughters, Trevaun Carter, of Washington, DC and Jessica Simmons, of Tallahassee, FL; grandchildren, Trenice Carter, Leyla and Larry Clark; sisters-in-law, Colleen (Norman Lee), Patricia Houser and Faralee Simmons; brothers-in-law, Melvin and Kenneth Simmons; devoted cousins, George and Harvey Burgess and Evelyn Higginbotham and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2409 Ainger Place, SE, Washington, DC, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD.