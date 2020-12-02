Laurence A. Cove, MD
A psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, died peacefully at home on November 29, 2020. He was 87. The cause was carcinoid cancer. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ann Brody Cove; daughter Ruth and son David (Charlotte); Amanda Mitchell, David Brody (Perry), and Allison Brody (Peter Jones); eight wonderful grandchildren, David Cove, Jack, Tucker and Lily Mitchell, Samuel and Truman Brody-Boyd, Owen and Perry Ann Brody. He also will be missed by his devoted dog Daisy. Born Ari Icikovic in Kaunas Lithuania, Dr. Cove, along with his mother, a schoolteacher, was sent to the United States in July 1939, by his father, a prominent Jewish leader who did not survive the Holocaust. Growing up mostly in New York City, he earned scholarships to Ramaz School, Columbia University, and SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. He received specialty training at Bellevue Hospital, Walter Reed General Hospital, and the Baltimore Washington Institute for Psychoanalysis. Dr. Cove served seven years in the U.S. Army during the 1960s. He then joined the National Institute of Mental Health as a career teacher and training director in child psychiatry at George Washington University. After several years in private practice, at age 52, he began a long career at the Central Intelligence Agency, specializing in the influence of personality on political behavior, during which he was promoted into the Senior Intelligence Service. He continued mentoring, and consulting at the CIA, until age 85. Dr. Cove was a resident of Bethesda, MD. If you would like to make a donation in his memory, his favorite charities were the Ann Brody Cove Fund at the Humane Rescue Alliance https://www.humanerescuealliance.org/special-funds
and the Foxhall Foundation foxhallfoundation.org
. A memorial service will be held in the future.