

LAURENCE FRANCIS FITZGERALD



Age 83, of Annandale, VA, passed peacefully May 11, 2020. Son of the late Frank P. and Clara O'Connor Fitzgerald; brother of Yvonne and the late Patricia, Paul, and Lynn; father of Timothy (Stephanie), Maureen (Robert), Michael (Lorna), and Kerry (David); former husband of Joan; loving grandfather of six; and great-grandfather of one. Rosary streaming online at 5 pm, May 20 on Demaine Funeral Home website. Visitation May 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home in Springfield, with limited admittance and social-distancing. Private burial at Fairfax Memorial Park. Memorial mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church in the fall followed by celebration of life. Details to come on Demaine website. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Sisters of the Poor and Catholic Relief Services appreciated.