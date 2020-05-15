The Washington Post

Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA
22151
(703)-941-9428
Rosary
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
5:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Notice
LAURENCE FRANCIS FITZGERALD  

Age 83, of Annandale, VA, passed peacefully May 11, 2020. Son of the late Frank P. and Clara O'Connor Fitzgerald; brother of Yvonne and the late Patricia, Paul, and Lynn; father of Timothy (Stephanie), Maureen (Robert), Michael (Lorna), and Kerry (David); former husband of Joan; loving grandfather of six; and great-grandfather of one. Rosary streaming online at 5 pm, May 20 on Demaine Funeral Home website. Visitation May 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home in Springfield, with limited admittance and social-distancing. Private burial at Fairfax Memorial Park. Memorial mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church in the fall followed by celebration of life. Details to come on Demaine website. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Sisters of the Poor and Catholic Relief Services appreciated.

Published in The Washington Post on May 15, 2020
