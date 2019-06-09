The Washington Post

LAURENCE LAWS (1962 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Dear Laurence, You lived a life that all might envy,..."
    - Geraldine Jackson
  • "My heart and prayers are with you and your family I hope..."
    - Delores Pernell
  • "To The Laws Family: Laurence will be missed by many. I..."
    - Tanya Cochran
  • "He was a More than just a dear friend HE was part of our..."
    - Wendy Butler
Service Information
Johnson and Jenkins Funeral Home - Washington
716 Kennedy Street, NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-882-8800
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Zion Baptist Church
4850 Blagden Ave NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Zion Baptist Church
4850 Blagden Ave NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:15 AM
Zion Baptist Church
4850 Blagden Ave.
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

LAURENCE MATTHEW LAWS  

Suddenly on Saturday, May 25, 2019, Laurence M. Laws passed to his heavenly home. He leaves to mourn his devoted mother, Constance T. Laws; loving sisters, Linda McKoy, Lauren J. and Laurece T. Laws. Also survived by eight nieces and nephews; four great-nieces; a host of cousins, his Church family and many other relatives, friends and associates. Family will receive friends on Monday, June 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with Celebration Service at 10:15 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Ave., NW, Rev. Keith W. Byrd, Pastor, officiating. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details