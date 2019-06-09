LAURENCE MATTHEW LAWS
Suddenly on Saturday, May 25, 2019, Laurence M. Laws passed to his heavenly home. He leaves to mourn his devoted mother, Constance T. Laws; loving sisters, Linda McKoy, Lauren J. and Laurece T. Laws. Also survived by eight nieces and nephews; four great-nieces; a host of cousins, his Church family and many other relatives, friends and associates. Family will receive friends on Monday, June 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with Celebration Service at 10:15 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Ave., NW, Rev. Keith W. Byrd, Pastor, officiating. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.