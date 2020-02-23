

LAURENCE J. TRACY (Age 75)



Laurence J. Tracy, age 75, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 after a sudden and long struggle with heart problems. After 55 years of marriage, he is survived by his wife, Susan of Reston, Virginia, and four children, Laurence J. (Jay) Tracy, Jr. (Judi) of Odenton, Maryland., Stephen Tracy (Isabelle), Christine Stone (Rick) and Michael Tracy (Meaghan) all in Ashburn, Virginia, along with 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Larry came to Virginia in 1951 from Springfield, Massachusetts, where the Tracy family eventually settled in the Lake Barcroft area with his father, Thomas A. Tracy and mother Grace (Collins) Tracy and seven siblings. He proudly attended Gonzaga College High School (1961), in Washington D.C., Fairfield University in Connecticut, and finishing at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He then received his law degree from George Mason University in 1989, and set up his law practice in the City of Falls Church, Virginia in 1991 and continued to practice law until this year.

Larry was not only proud to be 100% Irish, but was humbled to be sober in Alcoholics Anonymous for 47 years where he learned to grow spiritually and be of service to others. He also carried that same practice of being of service to others in his law practice. In addition to family and friends he leaves behind the joy of playing golf (a spiritual experience!!!), avid reader, the stock market, and great conversations with just about anyone about anything.

Services will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11900 Lawyers Road, Reston, VA 20191, with a viewing on Thursday, February 27th from 5-8 p.m., and on Friday, February 28th, a 9:30 a.m. viewing and 10:30 Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family would be pleased to have donations made to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, P.O. Box 1900, Merrifield, VA 22116-1900