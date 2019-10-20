

LAURETTA EVELYN MARSHALL (Age 94)



Of Fairfax County, VA, after five months of enduring a sudden illness, Lauretta departed this life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her residence. Lauretta leaves in God's care and to cherish her memory, three sons, Leonard Marshall (Louise) of Vancouver, Canada, Norman Marshall and Stanley Marshall of Manassas, VA; five daughters, Josetta Hampton (Ronald) of Fairfax, VA, Lydia Yates (Stan) of Manassas, VA, Jacqueline Parker (James) of Woodbridge, VA, Marion Harris of Burke, VA and Laura Marshall-Norris (Milton) of Fairfax, VA; one sister, Deloris Marshall of Maryland; approximately 200 grandchildren; 85 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. All will miss her dearly. Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 6477 Lincolnia Rd., Alexandria, VA 22312. Interment at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Annandale, VA. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, serving Northern VA, Eric S. Lyles Director, Lic. VA/MD/DC, 1-800-388-1913.