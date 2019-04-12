LAURICE M. NEAM
(Age 95)
On Friday, March 29, 2019 of Pompano Beach, FL. Loving mother of Elaine Starace (Ed), Amelia Neam (Larry Litteral) and Michael Neam (Charles Colella). She was predeceased by Jack, her husband of 62 years and her son Charles. Also survived by six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on May 11, 2019 at Saints Peter and Paul Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saints Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, Potomac, MD or , Memphis, TN.