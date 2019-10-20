

Laurie J. Weinstein



Long-time DOJ trial attorney, Laurie J. Weinstein, 63, of Rockville, Md, died October 18, 2019, after a brief illness. She is survived by a brother, James L. Weinstein of Delmont, Pennsylvania, nephews Christopher, Eric, Gregory, and niece Lindsay. Laurie was the daughter of the late Mary B. and Joseph Ralfe Weinstein. A brother, Bruce, predeceased her.

Laurie Weinstein was an attorney in DOJ's Special Litigation Section and an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Civil Division, in Washington, DC from 2000-2013. During her time at DOJ, she worked on a number of high-profile cases, including obtaining one of the largest-ever whistle blower settlements, and ensuring community-based treatment for former patients at the Forest Haven Center in D.C.

Prior to joining DOJ, she worked at the Environmental Protection Agency and for two years in the Administrative Law Judges division, National Labor Relations Board. Before coming to Washington, DC, she was a Legal Aid attorney in rural Pennsylvania.

She earned her undergraduate degree from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and received her law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Ms. Weinstein was a member for more than three decades of the Jewish Community Center Boomers Softball League and, following her retirement, was an enthusiastic member of the Laytonsville Golf Course Thursday Morning League, and the Falls Road Golf Course Early Birdies.

A memorial service for Ms. Weinstein will be held at a later date. Donations in Laurie Weinstein's name may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403.