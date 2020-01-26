|
Funeral
View Map
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
EEK Lauris Martin Eek, Jr. COL U.S. Army (Ret) COL Lauris M. Eek, Jr. of Vienna, VA, died peacefully January 11, 2020 in Fort Belvoir, VA. He was born September 23, 1925 in Maryville, MO the elder son of COL Lauris Martin Eek and Donna Sisson Eek. He graduated from Morgan Park Military Academy, Chicago, IL in 1942. At age 17, while at Morgan Park, he was sworn into the US Army Air Corps Enlisted Reserve by his father and, subsequently called to active duty February 1943 as an air cadet. After serving at US air bases in WWII, Lauris enlisted in the regular Air Corp. In 1946, he earned a Congressional appointment to the United States Military Academy (USMA), West Point, Class of 1950. Five weeks after graduation, Lauris was ordered to Korea, joining the 64th Heavy Tank Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division. Returning from Korea, he married Jean Lowrey of Blue Mountain, MS in 1952. From 1952 to 1980, Lauris was deployed to: Ft Knox, KY; Germany (birthplace of Lauris M. Eek III); Ft Knox (birthplace of Donna Veeve); West Point, NY (birthplace of Jeanne Lawrence); Ft Leavenworth, KS as a student at the Command & General Staff College; University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI earning his MS in Engineering; Ft Greely, AK; Ft Hood, TX commanding the 2nd Battalion, 13th Armor; Carlisle Barracks, PA at the US Army War College; Korea where he commanded the 1st Brigade, 2nd infantry Division; and, Washington, DC where he held various positions concluding his Army career as Chief, Project Management, HQ US Army Material Command. Lauris retired June 1980 following 37 years of military service. His military awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, Commendation Medal and the Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge. He also wore the Army General Staff Identification Badge for his service at the Pentagon. In retirement, Lauris remained in Vienna, VA working six years at SAIC as Data Manager. He left to devote himself to Vienna Baptist Church serving as Building Committee Chairman and overseeing the renovations and construction of the church building project. Following the death of his first wife, in 1992, Lauris married Dorothy Deane Poppe in 1995. Lauris remained active in the Baptist ministries as well as supporting his West Point Class of 50 alumni yearbooks. He was a Free Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite, Kena Temple. He was a self-described "car nut" taking great pleasure in the maintenance, rebuilding and driving of his cars. He is survived by his youngest daughter, Jeanne Lawrence Eek; son-in-law, Dennis E. McMillen and two grandchildren, Denise Veeve Canton and Timothy Martin McMillen; his stepdaughter, Judith A. Smith and her two children, Nicole and Ryan. The funeral will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Vienna Baptist Church, 541 Marshall Road SW, Vienna, VA at 2 p.m. A reception will follow. A subsequent interment with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions are invited to Vienna Baptist Church.The funeral will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Vienna Baptist Church, 541 Marshall Road SW, Vienna, VA at 2 p.m. A reception will follow. A subsequent interment with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions are invited to Vienna Baptist Church.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 26, 2020
