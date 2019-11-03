

Lauris M. Eek III (Age 64)



Of Vienna, VA died suddenly on October 25, 2019. Beloved son of COL Lauris M. Eek, Jr., USA (Ret.) and the late Jean Lowrey Eek; brother of Jeanne L. Eek and the late Donna Veeve McMillen; and uncle of Denise Veeve Canton and Timothy Martin McMillen.

Lauris was born August 25, 1955 in Frankfurt, Germany while his Father served in the US Army. As an Army brat he moved continuously from duty station to duty station ultimately settling in the final duty location of Vienna, Virginia. He graduated from James Madison High School, Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina and received an MBA from George Mason University. He was a career Contracting Officer for the Federal Government. Throughout his life, Lauris was an active volunteer most notably with 41 years at the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of Concord Masonic Lodge in Vienna and served as District Deputy of the Grand Lodge of Virginia. Lauris was a member of Civil War Lodge of Research and the Tranquility Lodge, Sons of the American Revolution, the Knights Templar, Kena Shriners, and volunteered with the Kairos prison ministry.

A viewing will be held at Money & King Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. The funeral will be held on Thursday, November 7 at Vienna Baptist Church at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences and fond memories may be shared at: