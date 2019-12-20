LAVERN COBB
Of Temple Hills, MD passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Loving mother of Sherry Cobb also survived by two sisters, Donella Parkman of Houston, TX, Elvina Cobb of Macon, GA and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Resurrection Baptist Church, 3501 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.
Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services