The Washington Post

LAVERN COBB

Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resurrection Baptist Church
3501 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Baptist Church
3501 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave
SE Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
LAVERN COBB  

Of Temple Hills, MD passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Loving mother of Sherry Cobb also survived by two sisters, Donella Parkman of Houston, TX, Elvina Cobb of Macon, GA and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Resurrection Baptist Church, 3501 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.
Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 20, 2019
