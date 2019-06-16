

LAVERN T. HOLLOWAY MATHIS



Peacefully entered into eternal rest on June 11, 2019. Left to mourn her departure are sons Lucius Peterson, Jr. (Kristee) and Keith Thompson (Alexis); grandsons Saaquan, Kendall and Hunter; granddaughters Jada, Kennedy, Madison and Kelsey; great-grandson Jagger and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing Monday, June 17 at 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., held at Temple of Praise, Bishop Glen Staples, Pastor. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Services by Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home.