LaVerne Dolly Flemmings Banks

Of NW Washington, DC passed away the morning of Friday, November 6, 2020. LaVerne was a native Washingtonian who is survived by her loving daughter, Melitta (Trudy) Djate, grandsons, Lamar Lee Kane Sr. and Juan M. Kane, granddaughter, Cicely T Brown, siblings, Ford Hampton Flemmings, Jr, (deceased), Ashton Ellsworth Flemmings, Sr. and Benjamin Flemmings (deceased) and a host of family and friends. Services are private. Arrangements by Fort Lincoln Funeral Home.



