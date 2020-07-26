1/
LAVERNE GATTI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAVERNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LaVerne K. Gatti (Age 94)  
On Thursday, July 23, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Joseph Gatti; mother of Denise M. and the late Gregory J. Gatti. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. Graveside Service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to NAMI Montgomery County, 9210 Corporate Blvd. Ste. 170, Rockville, MD 20850 or to Springfield Hospital Center, 6655 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville, MD 21784.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved