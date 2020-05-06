

LaVerne Weller Kershner



Laverne Kershner, age 98, of Silver Spring, MD. passed away May 4, 2020 following a short battle with pneumonia. She was born December 23, 1921 in Americus, KS. She was the widow of David Kershner; and is survived by two sons, William Kershner (Christine) and Donald Kershner (Kristina); step-son, Bob Knight (Trudy); two grandchildren, Scott Kershner (Kristin) and Eric Kershner (Becky); two step grandchildren Robert Knight (Laura), Vicky White (Jay); two great-grandchildren, Morgan and Sam Kershner; two step great-grandchildren, Kerrian and Josh White; sister-in-law, Audrey Weller of Emporia, KS; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Elizabeth Weller; brother, Frederick Weller and her twin sister, LaVaughn Witt. She was a member of Silver Spring United Methodist Church for 72 years, was a member of the Decca Circle and volunteered for the Church Thrift Shop. She held many positions with the Silver Spring Women's Club including volunteering for the Montgomery County Thrift Shop. A special thank you to Montgomery County Hospice for the loving care they provided. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak a memorial service will be held at a later date.