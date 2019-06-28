The Washington Post

LAVINIA "Beanie" LAMBERT

LAVINIA LAMBERT "Beanie"  

Lavinia "Beanie" Lambert, age 88, of Great Falls, VA, passed away June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of late Vernon Lambert. Loving mother of Wanda (Donald) Hunt of Sterling, VA, Dale (Lee Anne) Lambert of Sterling, and Gregg Lambert of Great Falls. Survived by sister Alma Updike; grandchildren Beth (Calvin), Carl, Molly (Toby), Danny, and DJ. Also survived by two great- grandchildren, Jude and Sammy as well as numerous additional close relatives and friends. Predeceased by son Wayne Lambert. Family will receive guests, Monday, July 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden Street, Herndon, VA. Service Tuesday, July 2 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel followed by interment at Smith Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Great Falls, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Smith Chapel UMC, 11321 Beach Mill Rd., Great Falls, VA 22066.
