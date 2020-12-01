1/1
LAVINIA SCHOENE
Lavinia Schoene  
Vini Schoene, who served for decades as the Director of the Burgundy Center for Wildlife Studies in Capon Bridge, WV, died at home under the care of her friends and family on November 29, 2020. She dedicated her life to her mission to educate young people about the wonders of the natural world and their place in it. She was enormously successful in her mission; she had a profound impact of generations of students, many of whom have gone on to careers as scientists and educators themselves. She is remembered fondly by her family and friends, and by the many hundreds of students and staff members whom she mentored over those many years. In view of the current pandemic, services will be scheduled later, when a public gathering is possible.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2020.
