The Washington Post

LAVINIA STUART

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAVINIA STUART.
Service Information
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD
20814-3501
(301)-652-2200
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:30 PM
Westmoreland Congregational UCC
1 Westmoreland Circle
Bethesda, MD
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Gloucester Point Cemetery
Gloucester, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

LAVINIA ASH STUART (Age 91)  

On Tuesday, February 25, 2020 of Bethesda, MD. Born June 11, 1928 in Deltaville, VA to the late Marie B. and James H. Ash. Beloved wife of the late Donald Goodman Stuart, Sr; devoted mother of Donald G. Stuart, Jr. (wife, Ginger Gilchrist), James W. Stuart, Esq. and Susan A. Stuart, MD (husband, C. Joseph Botticelli, Jr.) cherished grandmother of Jacqui Gilchrist, PhD, Gina and Nicholas Botticelli; loving sister of James O. "Sonny" Ash and the late Lois Marie Carr.
Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Monday, March 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Westmoreland Congregational UCC, 1 Westmoreland Circle, Bethesda, MD 20816 on Tuesday, March 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Gloucester Point Cemetery, Gloucester, VA on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to National Capital Area, 8180 Greenboro Dr. #400, McLean, VA 22102 or the Westmoreland Church at the above address. Please view and sign the family guest book at:

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.