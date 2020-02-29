

LAVINIA ASH STUART (Age 91)



On Tuesday, February 25, 2020 of Bethesda, MD. Born June 11, 1928 in Deltaville, VA to the late Marie B. and James H. Ash. Beloved wife of the late Donald Goodman Stuart, Sr; devoted mother of Donald G. Stuart, Jr. (wife, Ginger Gilchrist), James W. Stuart, Esq. and Susan A. Stuart, MD (husband, C. Joseph Botticelli, Jr.) cherished grandmother of Jacqui Gilchrist, PhD, Gina and Nicholas Botticelli; loving sister of James O. "Sonny" Ash and the late Lois Marie Carr.

Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Monday, March 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Westmoreland Congregational UCC, 1 Westmoreland Circle, Bethesda, MD 20816 on Tuesday, March 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Gloucester Point Cemetery, Gloucester, VA on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to National Capital Area, 8180 Greenboro Dr. #400, McLean, VA 22102 or the Westmoreland Church at the above address. Please view and sign the family guest book at: