LaVohnee Carolyn Cade

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She is survived by her three sons, Anthony J. Cade, Nathaniel Cade and Daniel Cade; two brothers, Joseph A. Marshall Sr. and David Marshall; 19 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Cade may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Monday, November 16 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment is private.



