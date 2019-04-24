LAWANN TERRY
Went home to be with the Lord on April 13, 2019. She is the beloved wife of Johnny Ray Terry; mother of Jonathan, Jermaine and the late Teneka Terry. Daughter of Deacon Aaron and Shirley Terry; siblings of Wayne, Darlene, Charlene and the late Aaron Terry Jr.; 14 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. LaWann's celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 26 at Harvest Assembly Baptist Church, 8008 Fordson Rd., Alexandria, VA 22306. Friends may visit from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment at Clifton Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Ames Funeral Home, Inc.