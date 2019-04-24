LAWANN TERRY

  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - From the staff of Ames Funeral Home
  • "I had the privilege to work with Lawann at NIGP. She..."
    - Katherine (Kitty) Campbell
  • "Our hearts are saddened but we know God has a plan for..."
    - Ray and Jewel Richardson
Service Information
Ames Funeral Home
8914 Quarry Road
Manassas, VA
20110
(703)-368-2814
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Harvest Assembly Baptist Church
8008 Fordson Road
Alexandria, VA
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Harvest Assembly Baptist Church
8008 Fordson Road
Alexandria, VA
Interment
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
Clifton Union Cemetery
7348 Clifton Rd
Clifton, VA
LAWANN TERRY  

Went home to be with the Lord on April 13, 2019. She is the beloved wife of Johnny Ray Terry; mother of Jonathan, Jermaine and the late Teneka Terry. Daughter of Deacon Aaron and Shirley Terry; siblings of Wayne, Darlene, Charlene and the late Aaron Terry Jr.; 14 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. LaWann's celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 26 at Harvest Assembly Baptist Church, 8008 Fordson Rd., Alexandria, VA 22306. Friends may visit from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment at Clifton Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Ames Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 24, 2019
