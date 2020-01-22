LAWRENCE H. SEDGWICK, SR. (Age 86)
Also known as "Bobbie" departed this life suddenly on January 9, 2020 at Ft. Washington Medical Center. He leaves to mourn, his faithful wife, Jacqueline L. Webster-Sedgwick; brother Warren (Lillian); sister Denise; sons Lawrence, Jr. (Veronica) and Darryl; daughter Andrea; three grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Family will receive visitors on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. with Services immediately following at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Road., Landover, MD 20785. Interment will follow the Services at National Harmony Memorial Cemetery, 7101 Sheriff Rd, Hyattsville, MD 20785.