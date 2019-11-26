The Washington Post

  • "Thank You Larry for what You have done for us. It is..."
    - Julio and Roxana Celedon
  • "A wonderful, kind, loving man gone too soon."
    - Barbara Bullock
Lawrence R. Barnwell (Age 69)  

Died suddenly at his home on November 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dorene Stanley; his brother, William and wife LouAnn Barnwell; his son, Johnathan Barnwell and partner, Mary Naylor; and his grandson, "J.R." Barnwell; and several nieces and nephews.
Larry served honorably in the U.S. Air Force for six years. He worked as a private consultant and finished his career at the Social Larry enjoyed target shooting, SCUBA diving and riding his motorcycle. He will be remembered as a kind, generous, loving man and will be deeply missed by many.
A memorial service will be held at Witzke Funeral Home, 5555 Twin Knolls Rd., Columbia, MD 21045, Sunday, December 1 at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Ocean Conservancy.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 26, 2019
